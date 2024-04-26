Murray contributed 22 points (8-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 win over the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference's first round.

Murray didn't have his best shooting performance after needing 21 shots to score 22 points, but he compensated for the lack of efficiency with his nine assists. He's reached the 20-point mark in the first three contests of the series against the Lakers, but the lack of efficiency has been a problem since he's making just 37.7 percent of his field goals so far.