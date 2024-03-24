Watch Now:

Murray (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Murray missed Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left ankle sprain that has his status for Monday in question. Nikola Jokic (back, hip) is also questionable, so the Nuggets could need to rely on Michael Porter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson more than usual.

