Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Murray and the rest of Denver's starters are listed as questionable, but it'd be surprising if they all rested, given the Nuggets are vying for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Murray has averaged 24.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over his last four appearances, including a 35-point explosion during Friday's loss to the Spurs.