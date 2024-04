Murray chipped in 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 victory over Minnesota.

Although the Nuggets rode on Nikola Jokic's coat tails in the potential Conference Final preview, Murray played through a pesky knee injury and provided a solid result. Murray's knee kept him out of action for seven games, but he's averaged a balanced 21.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocked shots and 1.3 steals since his return to the floor.