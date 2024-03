Murray (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Murray was considered questionable heading into the evening, and it looks like the Nuggets will err on the side of caution. In his absence, Reggie Jackson figures to be the prime beneficiary, while Collin Gillespie could also see some more run than usual. The next opportunity for Murray to suit up will come Friday against the Timberwolves.