Murray ended Monday's 101-99 victory over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 20 points (9-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 39 minutes.

Even though Nikola Jokic stole the show with a triple-double, it was Murray who ended up being the hero for the Nuggets, as his buzzer-beating fadeaway gave Denver a massive win despite the team trailing by as many as 20 points at one point in the third quarter. Murray has scored at least 20 points in each of his last six appearances dating back to the regular season, and the star floor general should handle a prominent role in Game 3 on Thursday as the series shifts to Los Angeles.