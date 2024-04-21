Murray supplied 22 points (9-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 victory over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Even though Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets in scoring, Murray was the main reason why the Nuggets put up a fight when things got complicated. The star floor general came through when Denver needed him the most in the first half, and he made a couple of plays that kept the Nuggets in the game when the Lakers were threatening to pull away for good. Murray should continue to have a pivotal role, both as a scorer and playmaker, in Game 2 of the series scheduled for Monday.