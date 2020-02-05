Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 20 points in return
Murray managed 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 127-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Murray took to the court after missing 10 straight games with an ankle injury. The playing time was down; however, this was likely due to both the injury management factor as well as the blowout. The Nuggets were part of a massive four-team trade Tuesday night, although the acquisitions made are highly unlikely to impact Murray's role moving forward. The Nuggets are on a back-to-back set and will face the Jazz in Salt Lake City in what is a mouth-watering matchup. Barring any setbacks, Murray should be considered probable for that game.
