Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 27 points in important victory
Murray totaled 27 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 victory over the Bucks.
Murray helped the Nuggets to an important victory Sunday, keeping them in the hunt for a playoff berth. While his perimeter shooting was solid, his ability to get to the basket and draw the foul was on full display. He has developed into an elite scorer this season, fulfilling the hopes of those owners who took a flier on him in their drafts. Gary Harris (knee) is set to miss some more time and Murray is going to be crucial to the Nuggets moving forward.
