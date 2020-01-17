Nuggets' Jamal Murray: To miss multiple contests
Murray is expected to miss multiple games due to a sprained left ankle, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Further testing on Murray's ankle came back clean, but he's still on track to miss at least a few matchups while on the mend. Monte Morris figures to take over at point guard while Murray returns to health.
