Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Won't play Saturday
Hernangomez (abdoment) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Hernangomez was considered questionable with the abdominal strain but won't be able to play Saturday. The 23-year-old's next chance to take the floor will be Wednesday at Utah, as the exact severity of the abdominal issue remains unclear.
