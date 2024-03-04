Caldwell-Pope (personal) participated in Monday's practice, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Caldwell-Pope and Braxton Key both missed Saturday's win over the Lakers due to personal reasons but have returned to the team and will likely be available for Tuesday's matchup versus Phoenix. Over his last three appearances, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 15.7 points on 53.3 percent shooting.
