Caldwell-Pope amassed seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 99-98 victory over the Pelicans.
Caldwell-Pope did a bit of everything in the victory, chipping in across the board. While he ticked every box when it came to statistical variance, his volume left a bit to be desired. Caldwell-Pope continues to put up backend 12-team value, although he is certainly not a must-roster player. He is fine to roster if you simply need a plug-and-play guy who has a consistent role, although streaming his spot is also a viable option.
