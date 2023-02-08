Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is available for Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
The Nuggets will have most of their starting lineup back, but Jamal Murray will not be available for this one. With KCP starting, Christian Braun will return to the bench and will see his fantasy value take a hit.
