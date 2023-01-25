Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Bucks, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
The Nuggets are resting most starters on the second night of a back-to-back, so a skeleton crew will be on the floor in Milwaukee. On the wing, more minutes should be in store for Christian Braun, Bruce Brown, Bones Hyland and Davon Reed.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable vs. Bucks•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Delivers full line Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Raking in steals•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 15 in first half•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores empty 14 points Friday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Perfect from field in win•