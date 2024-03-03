Caldwell-Pope (personal) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers, head coach Michael Malone told Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports.

Malone said Caldwell-Pope would miss Saturday's game due to personal reasons, and while he didn't get into further details, he said he hoped his absence wouldn't be an extended one. Caldwell-Pope's next chance to play will come against the Suns on Tuesday, and in the meantime, Christian Braun could be in line to see more minutes, same as Justin Holiday and even Julian Strawther.