Caldwell-Pope supplied 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns.

Caldwell-Pope was highly efficient in the first half, going 5-of-6 from the field with 15 points while also knocking down all four of his shots from beyond the arc. However, the shooting guard failed to connect on his only shot attempt in the second half while adding three rebounds, one assist and a steal. He's now scored in double figures in four of his last five contests and is shooting 52.3 percent from three over that stretch.