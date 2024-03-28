Caldwell-Pope racked up 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-97 loss to the Suns.

Denver's backcourt continues to deal with Jamal Murray's (ankle) absence, and although Caldwell-Pope can be a volatile fantasy prospect, he's delivered solid assist and rebound totals alongside one of his best scoring results over the past two weeks. Short of putting Murray and Reggie Jackson o the floor at the same time, the Nuggets lack playoff experience in the backcourt, so they'll beed to see more production from Caldwell-Pope down the stretch.