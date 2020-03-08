Play

Porter tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 loss to Cleveland.

Porter was back in the rotation Saturday but still managed just seven points in the loss. After a period of standard league relevance, Porter has fallen outside the top-250 over the past two weeks. The tools are there for Porter who certainly looks as though he is going to be a fantasy asset for many years to come. Unfortunately, the Nuggets depth works against the rookie and he is only going to have sustained value in deeper formats at this stage.

More News
Our Latest Stories