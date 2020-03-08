Porter tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 loss to Cleveland.

Porter was back in the rotation Saturday but still managed just seven points in the loss. After a period of standard league relevance, Porter has fallen outside the top-250 over the past two weeks. The tools are there for Porter who certainly looks as though he is going to be a fantasy asset for many years to come. Unfortunately, the Nuggets depth works against the rookie and he is only going to have sustained value in deeper formats at this stage.