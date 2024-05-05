Porter finished with 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 40 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Porter led all players in Saturday's contest in threes made while ending as one of two Nuggets with 20 or more points and adding a half-dozen rebounds in a losing effort. Porter has surpassed the 20-point mark in five straight playoff contests, connecting on four or more threes in three straight games.