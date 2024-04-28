Porter chipped in 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Saturday's 119-108 loss to the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Porter was Denver's second-best player in this game, as he trailed only Nikola Jokic in scoring and rebounding while notching his second consecutive double-double in the series. Despite playing a secondary role on offense behind Jokic and Jamal Murray, Porter has scored at least 20 points while grabbing nine or more rebounds in his last three contests, a run he'll aim to continue in Game 5 on Monday.