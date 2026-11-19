Porter racked up five points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 loss to the Bulls.

Porter scored single digits for the first time this season, delivering easily his worst performance of the year. Brooklyn has now suffered three heavy losses in its past five games, a trend that does not typically lend itself to fantasy value. Assuming he can string together a few positive performances at some point in the next month, managers may want to consider trying to move him when the time is right.