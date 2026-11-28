Porter closed with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 124-100 loss to the Raptors.

Porter was far more efficient than Julius Randle, though the former had far fewer scoring opportunities. The veteran forward attempted seven of his 10 field goals from beyond the arc, and while his perimeter shooting remains an excellent fantasy asset, his limited involvement elsewhere on offense was noticeable. The numbers are clearly trending in the wrong direction. Porter is averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting 38.5 percent from the field in his last five games after putting up 21.8 points per contest and making 46.2 percent of his shots in the 12 games prior to his negative run.