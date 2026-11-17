Porter amassed 25 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 40 minutes during Monday's 135-123 loss to the 76ers.

Porter returned from a one-game absence due to personal reasons Monday, reaching the 25-point threshold for the sixth time this season while finishing as Brooklyn's second-leading scorer. The veteran forward also tied his season high in blocks and grabbed at least six boards for a fifth straight game. Over that stretch, he's averaged 23.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.4 triples and 1.2 assists in 34.2 minutes per game.