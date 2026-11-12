Porter delivered 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 145-111 win over the Pelicans.

Porter continues to provide reliable perimeter scoring, connecting on four three-pointers while shooting 50 percent from the field, and this was the fourth time over his last five games that he's drained at least four shots from beyond the arc. Porter can provide solid rebounding and playmaking alongside the occasional defensive stat, but most of his fantasy upside comes from his scoring. On that note, he has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances. Porter's prominent offensive role remains encouraging, but an uptick in other categories would boost his upside considerably.