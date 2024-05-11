Porter ended with 21 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes in Friday's 117-90 win over the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Porter provided a nice lift offensively for Denver in its first win of the conference semifinals, leading all Nuggets in threes made while ending as one of three players with 20 or more points in Game 3. Porter had a bounce-back performance after failing to reach double figures in scoring in Game 2, and he has now posted 20 or more points in two of the three games against Minnesota.