Porter had six points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-97 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Porter managed just six points in the victory, continuing his recent offensive struggles. He has scored fewer than 10 points in three of the past four games, a very different story when compared to how he opened the playoffs. Despite his poor shooting, the Nuggets now sit just one win away from an other trip to the Conference Finals. Look for Porter to turn things around in the near future.