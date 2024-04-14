Porter (illness) will play in Sunday's regular-season finale in Memphis.
Porter was questionable due to an illness, but he is apparently feeling good enough to give things a go. Look for him to take on his usual responsibilities at forward assuming he avoids any setbacks.
