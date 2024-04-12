Porter (quadriceps) is available for Friday against the Spurs.

Despite dealing with both a lingering knee and quad injury, Porter has missed just one contest all season. Since the All-Star break, the 25-year-old has averaged 18.8 points and 7.4 rebounds in 32.1 minutes, complementing impressive shooting splits of 51.9/41.8/90.0. In Denver's last matchup against San Antonio on April 2, Porter recorded 15 points, 16 boards and three assists in 35 minutes.