Nets' Michael Porter: Could see fewer touches

Porter (hamstring) could see his offensive role shift after the Nets acquired Julius Randle, who figures to become one of the focal points of Brooklyn's half-court offense, Sameer Kumar of SI.com reports.

While Porter should continue to benefit from Randle's ability to draw defensive attention, Randle's high-usage style may reduce Porter's shot volume after he emerged as the team's top scoring option last season. Porter should still have plenty of fantasy appeal due to his elite shooting and rebounding, but his scoring upside may take a slight hit if Randle dominates possessions as expected.