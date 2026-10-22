Porter produced 26 points (10-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and three steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 110-103 loss to the Hornets.

Not only did Porter finish the game as the Nets' second-best scorer, but he was also one of two players who surpassed the 20-point plateau, with Julius Randle (33 points) being the other. Porter's substantial workload while sharing the frontcourt with Randle suggests his scoring opportunities should remain plentiful, so fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned about some potential regression that might affect the star forward.