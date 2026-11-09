Porter posted 19 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's 130-93 loss to the Mavericks.

Porter led Brooklyn in scoring while falling one rebound shy of a double-double, but his shooting efficiency remained a concern. His four three-pointers helped preserve his fantasy production despite the lopsided defeat. Porter continues to offer considerable value through scoring, perimeter shooting and rebounding, as he has notched at least 19 points and nine boards in four of his last five appearances.