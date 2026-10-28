Porter ended with 27 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 40 minutes in Tuesday's 125-124 overtime loss to Boston.

Porter had just 10 points in the 136-109 loss to the Pacers on Sunday. He turned things around Tuesday, scoring over 20 points for the third time this season while picking up his first double-double of the year. However, it didn't result in a win for his team, with the Nets failing to secure their first victory of the 2026-27 campaign. In four regular-season games, Porter is now averaging 22.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and a career-best 2.3 steals across 32.0 minutes per contest.