Porter supplied 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 loss to Atlanta.

Porter didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance from three-point range, though he still led Brooklyn in scoring while reaching the 20-point mark for a second straight game. The 28-year-old forward also made an impact on the glass, grabbing nine or more boards for the third time in his last four games. During that span, he's averaged 23.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 36.8 minutes per tilt.