Porter produced 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four steals and one assist across 33 minutes in Saturday's 125-121 loss to the Cavaliers.

Porter turned in an efficient all-around shooting performance en route to a game-high 25 points. The sharpshooter also led the Nets in rebounds while chipping in a game-best mark in steals, tying his career high in swipes. He's been extremely productive through two regular-season games, totaling 54 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and two assists while shooting 45.0 percent from downtown.