Porter posted 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's 98-90 win over the Pacers.

Porter led Brooklyn in scoring and narrowly missed what would've been his second double-double of the season en route to helping the Nets secure their first victory of the season. Porter continues to offer a strong combination of scoring, perimeter volume, and rebounding, making him a valuable fantasy contributor across all formats and one of Brooklyn's go-to options on offense alongside Julius Randle. Porter has scored at least 20 points in four of his six appearances so far.