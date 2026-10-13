Porter produced 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 131-122 preseason win over the Wizards.

After a one-game absence due to wrist soreness, Porter returned to action and paced the Nets in scoring. The veteran forward is coming off a 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals across 52 appearances. He'll look to remain a high-level scoring threat entering his second regular season in Brooklyn.