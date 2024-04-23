Porter totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 101-99 victory over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Porter sniffed a double-double for the second consecutive game after delivering a 19-point, eight-rebound effort in Game 1 on Saturday, and the forward continues to impact both ends of the court for Denver. Even though he doesn't get the same attention as Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray, Porter is a key piece in the Nuggets' offensive scheme, and he's averaging 16.2 points with 7.3 rebounds per game in April, including regular-season contests.