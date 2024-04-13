Porter is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to an illness.

Porter has featured in the injury report quite often in recent weeks, but as has been the case of late, he's expected to be available for the season finale, as the Nuggets will learn their seeding in the Western Conference once all the games are over. Porter has averaged 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over his last 10 appearances.