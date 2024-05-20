Porter posted seven points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes during Sunday's 98-90 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Porter went just 1-of-6 from the three-point line, continuing what had been a rough series. In fact, over the seven-game span, Porter scored fewer than 10 points on five occasions. It was an unfortunate end for Porter after he managed to put together a strong season. Projecting forward, Porter should be able to maintain mid-round value in most fantasy formats.