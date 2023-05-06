Porter logged 21 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 37 minutes during Friday's 121-114 loss to Phoenix in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Porter went 6-of-10 from the perimeter, compiling 21 points in what was ultimately a losing effort. He added 12 boards, although his lack of peripheral production was an issue once again. Now ahead 2-1 in the series, the Nuggets will be confident heading into Game 4, assuming they can slow down Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.