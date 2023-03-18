Porter closed with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and five rebounds across 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Knicks.

Porter played 30 minutes in the loss but outside of his three triples, he offered basically nothing. On the whole, it's been a somewhat disappointing season for Porter, currently sitting outside the top 100 in nine-category leagues. He remains a must-roster talent, although his inability to expand his overall fantasy game is a little concerning. At this point, he should be looked at as a player who can help with points, rebounds and three-pointers only.