Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Out Sunday
Porter Jr. (back) will not play Sunday against the Lakers due to low back surgery.
As expected, Porter Jr. will be held out of the Nuggets first preseason contest at Los Angeles on Sunday as he continues to recover from lower back surgery.
