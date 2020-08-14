Porter was ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors for rest.
Porter has seen a heavy workload in the bubble, starting all seven games and averaging 22.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.3 minutes, so it's not a major surprise the Nuggets want him to take it easy in the finale with playoff seeding already locked up. Keita Bates-Diop and PJ Dozier should see significant minutes Friday with Denver likely to have a limited workload for the typical starters still playing.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Perfect from field in loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Continues excellent play in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Another double-double•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Massive double-double versus Spurs•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Huge double-double in OT win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Posts 11 points, three dimes•