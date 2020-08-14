Porter was ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors for rest.

Porter has seen a heavy workload in the bubble, starting all seven games and averaging 22.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.3 minutes, so it's not a major surprise the Nuggets want him to take it easy in the finale with playoff seeding already locked up. Keita Bates-Diop and PJ Dozier should see significant minutes Friday with Denver likely to have a limited workload for the typical starters still playing.