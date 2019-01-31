Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double Wednesday

Jokic finished with 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 victory over the Pelicans.

Jokic had his third triple-double in his last five games Wednesday, continuing to put up big numbers with regularity. He has also managed a combined 11 steals over that same five-game stretch but has struggled from the three-point line, hitting just 7-of-26 from the perimeter. Outside of that, he has been spectacular and there is no reason to think he is going to slow down anytime soon.