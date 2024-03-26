Jokic (hip) will play Monday night against the Grizzlies.
Jokic was reported to be trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's tipoff, and he's since been confirmed as available. The big man is averaging 24.8 points and 12.4 rebounds in 37.0 minutes over his last five appearances.
