Jokic closed Wednesday's 102-98 loss to Golden State with 30 points (12-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 19 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes.

Jokic was once again brilliant for the Nuggets in Game 5, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists while notching his fourth double-double of the series. The big man was dominant on the boards early, corralling 10 rebounds in his first 11 minutes of action, then thrived as a scorer late, pouring in 12 points in the final 3:46 of the contest. He finished the series averaging 31.0 points, 13.2 boards and 5.8 assists and should be among the preseason MVP favorites against next season.