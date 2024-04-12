Jokic (hip) is available to face the Spurs on Friday.
Jokic and Denver's other starters will shed their probable tags to suit up Friday. On Wednesday against Minnesota, Jokic produced 41 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
