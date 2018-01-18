Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Cold from distance in Wednesday's loss

Jokic tallied 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the Clippers.

The big man still turned in a solid fantasy line overall, but his night could have been much bigger had he been a bit more accurate from behind the arc. Jokic is now just 1-for-10 from long range over the last two games, and he's shot under 40.0 percent in five of nine January contests overall. The third-year pro continues to make up for any shooting struggles on the glass, however, as he's hauled in no less than seven and as many as 18 rebounds in each game during the current month.