Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Collects double-double Saturday
Jokic scored 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 6-8 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 101-94 loss to Memphis.
In his last six games, Jokic has collected two triple-doubles as well as two double-doubles. The center is averaging 22.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists during this span. For the season, Jokic is not only scoring in bunches (17.2 points/game), he is dishing out the assists as well. He has hit double figures in assists in 10 games this season en route to eight triple-doubles. In fact, Jokic has had 10-plus assists in five of his last 14 games, leading to five of his triple-doubles. As of late, Jokic is not only a low-post scorer and dominating rebounder. He is also creating scoring opportunities for the rest of the Nuggets' offense.
